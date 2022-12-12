Major fire destroys Hall County chicken coop

article

It took nearly three hours, but firefighters were able to put out a blaze that overtook a chicken house in Hall County on Saturday night.

The responding crew said there was a camper near the structure that also caught on fire.

Authorities reported that there were no animals or humans in the vehicle or chicken house at the time of the fire. Both items are a total loss.

By midnight, the fire was completely out. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.