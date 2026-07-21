Major drug bust in Griffin nets thousands in cash, trafficking charges

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The Brief Spalding County sheriff's deputies seized drugs and cash during a search warrant execution at a home in Griffin on Monday. A 41-year-old resident was charged with multiple felony drug trafficking and intent to distribute counts following the raid. Investigators confiscated 13 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and more than $21,000 in cash from the property.



Spalding County Sheriff's Office agents arrested a 41-year-old man Monday afternoon after executing a search warrant at a Griffin home that uncovered pounds of illegal narcotics and thousands in cash.

What we know:

Special Operations agents with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home located at 480 N. Pinehill Road in Griffin on Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Fugitive Apprehension Division assisted agents in wrapping up an investigation into illegal narcotics sales at the home.

By the numbers:

Inside the home, investigators found approximately 13 pounds of marijuana, 11 ounces of cocaine, 1.75 pounds of methamphetamine (MDMA) and $21,328.00 in cash.

Shenard Ellis, 41, was taken into custody and charged with multiple felony offenses.

What's next:

Ellis faces felony charges of trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine and trafficking MDMA/methamphetamine.

He is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (felony), possession of MDAM/methamphetamine with intent to distribute (felony) and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime (felony).

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if additional suspects are being sought in connection with the drug investigation.