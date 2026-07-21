Major drug bust in Griffin nets thousands in cash, trafficking charges
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County Sheriff's Office agents arrested a 41-year-old man Monday afternoon after executing a search warrant at a Griffin home that uncovered pounds of illegal narcotics and thousands in cash.
What we know:
Special Operations agents with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home located at 480 N. Pinehill Road in Griffin on Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m.
The Criminal Investigations Division and Fugitive Apprehension Division assisted agents in wrapping up an investigation into illegal narcotics sales at the home.
By the numbers:
Inside the home, investigators found approximately 13 pounds of marijuana, 11 ounces of cocaine, 1.75 pounds of methamphetamine (MDMA) and $21,328.00 in cash.
Shenard Ellis, 41, was taken into custody and charged with multiple felony offenses.
What's next:
Ellis faces felony charges of trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine and trafficking MDMA/methamphetamine.
He is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (felony), possession of MDAM/methamphetamine with intent to distribute (felony) and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime (felony).
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed if additional suspects are being sought in connection with the drug investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.