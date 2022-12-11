Lanes re-open after 'major' crash on I-20 west

article

A major crash closed lanes on Interstate 20 Sunday in west Fulton County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the crash on I-20 west closed all lanes at Fulton Industrial Boulevard at around 6 a.m. One lane had opened by around 8:20 a.m.

Emergency personnel responded. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area.

There were several cars on the right shoulder of the road.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.