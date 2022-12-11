Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Lanes re-open after 'major' crash on I-20 west

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia Department of Transportation article

Georgia Department of Transportation

ATLANTA - A major crash closed lanes on Interstate 20 Sunday in west Fulton County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported the crash on I-20 west closed all lanes at Fulton Industrial Boulevard at around 6 a.m. One lane had opened by around 8:20 a.m.

Emergency personnel responded. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area.

There were several cars on the right shoulder of the road.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.