Madison County pastor survives coronavirus, says faith got him through it

A Madison County pastor is one of the more than 16,000 people in Georgia to contract the coronavirus.

After weeks in the hospital, he’s now at home recovering.

Robert Burt normally spends his days at Danielsville Baptist Church as pastor. But his life changed on March 19 when he was rushed to the hospital.

He says the only reason he survived is his faith.

“I do know that without Jesus Christ healing and touching my body and giving me what I needed that I wouldn’t have survived,” Burt said.

Pastor Burt spent three weeks at Piedmont Atlanta before realizing where he was or why he was even there.

“I looked at them and said I have the coronavirus don’t I’ And they said yes you do,” Burt said.

The pastor says he was in good health until he had pneumonia-like symptoms in late March.

But his condition worsened. Doctors told him he had a 1% chance of living.

Now, he’s praying for others affected by the coronavirus.

“We need to look at it as a very serious virus,” Burt said. “I pray every day right now that people who have this thing don’t lose their life.”

Pastor Burt says he’s looking forward to the day he can return to his church, but he’s not in a hurry. He’s focusing on his recovery.

His friends and family started a GoFundMe to help with the medical costs.

