Macy's Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square 'retired' after 74 years

In a significant shift, Macy's at Lenox Square has decided to retire its annual Great Tree Lighting, marking the end of a 74-year-old Christmas tradition that began in 1948. The decision comes on the heels of city leaders opting to discontinue another iconic event, the annual New Year's Eve Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta.

The Great Tree Lighting at Macy's has been a cherished part of the holiday season for generations, drawing families and visitors alike to witness the dazzling display of lights and festivities.

The tradition began at Rich's department store in downtown Atlanta. It then moved to Underground Atlanta after the store closed in 1991. In 2000, it was moved to Lenox Square.

Macy's decided to retire another holiday tradition, Priscilla the Pink Pig, in 2021 after taking 2020 off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pink Pig, which was a ride, began in 1953 at Rich's department store. It also had a brief stint at Egleston Hospital. In 2003, Priscilla moved to Lenox Square and was located on the upper-level parking deck of Macy's. Children and their parents would ride the train through a life-size storybook featuring the original Pink Pig and other characters.

Macy's has not said what led to their decision to end the tree lighting tradition.