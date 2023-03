article

A family of five is safe after they escaped an overnight fire at their Atlanta home.

Officials say the fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at the home on the 2100 block of Macon Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Three adults and two children were inside the home when the blaze started.

Everyone was able to make it out unharmed except for a pet, who died in the fire.

Investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the blaze.