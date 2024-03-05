Man critically injured in shooting outside SW Atlanta food mart

article

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta food mart early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Bulbul Food Mart on Lynhurst Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. As of the last report, the man is in critical condition.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the gunfire.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.