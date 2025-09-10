Lyft launching self-driving cars in Atlanta

article

The Brief Lyft and May Mobility have launched an autonomous vehicle pilot program in Atlanta. The pilot is beginning with limited hours in a small area. The program will use May Mobility’s hybrid-electric Toyota Sienna vehicles.



What we know:

The program will use May Mobility’s hybrid-electric Toyota Sienna vehicles, which have been retrofitted for autonomous driving. Riders in Midtown Atlanta and surrounding areas may be matched with one of the vehicles through the Lyft app.

Company officials said trained operators will be inside the vehicles during the pilot to monitor the system and take control if necessary.

This is the area Lyft's self-driving car program will begin in.

The pilot is beginning with limited hours and only in the area highlighted above. Lyft said availability but could expand in the coming months.

Dig deeper:

May Mobility says its vehicles operate using the company’s multi-policy decision-making platform, which processes driving scenarios and selects what the system determines is the safest action.

The Atlanta launch is part of a broader effort to test autonomous rideshare technology in cities across the country.

