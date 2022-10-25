14-year-old girl missing after walking away from Clayton County home, police say

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home.

Officials say 14-year-old Lundyn Graves was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday walking away from her home on the 400 block of Syliva Drive.

Officers searched the area and the home for Graves, but were not able to find her.

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 225 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Graves was last known to be wearing a white hoodie, gray pants, and black Nike slides.

If you have any information about where Graves could be, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.