Lumpkin County man caught with 1,600 grams of meth, deputies say
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Lumpkin County said a man was found with approximately 1,600 grams of methamphetamine during a search warrant on Monday.
Deputies said 25-year-old Lumpkin County resident Jonathan Michael Whitehead faces charges of trafficking meth.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 unit assisted in searching a residence off of Summerour Road.
The search warrant was based on a months-long investigation, officials said.
