Lumpkin County man caught with 1,600 grams of meth, deputies say

Deputies in Lumpkin County said a man was found with approximately 1,600 grams of methamphetamine during a search warrant on Monday.

Deputies said 25-year-old Lumpkin County resident Jonathan Michael Whitehead faces charges of trafficking meth.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 unit assisted in searching a residence off of Summerour Road.

The search warrant was based on a months-long investigation, officials said.

