Sheriff: 30K prescription pills, guns seized at Lumpkin County home

An investigation into a reportedly stolen package ended with the arrest of Georgia woman and seizure of tens of thousands of prescription pills, deputies say.

Officials with the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office say the incident began when deputies traced a mail package that had been intercepted to a local home.

As part of the investigation, deputies and Homeland Security agents conducted a search of the home, which is located off of White Oak Lane.

During the search, officials say they seized around 30,000 Alprazolam prescription pills (the generic name for Xanax), various other pills, and firearms.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old Lorraine Sharp and charged her with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

The investigation is ongoing.