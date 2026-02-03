Lumpkin County deputy fired after arrest following domestic dispute

The Brief A Lumpkin County deputy was fired on Monday after being arrested. Adrian Martinez Jr. worked as a detention officer for the Lumpkin County Sherriff's Office at the time of his arrest. Martinez was charged after officers responded to a home for a domestic dispute.



A now-former Lumpkin County detention officer has been accused of false imprisonment and simple battery, officials said Monday.

What we know:

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Robinhood Drive on Feb. 2 in response to a domestic dispute between Adrian Martinez Jr. and a significant other, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, deputies determined there was probable cause to arrest Martinez and charge him. He was immediately fired by the sheriff's office.

Martinez had been employed as a detention officer in Lumpkin County since May 30, 2024, according to the sheriff's office.

He was released from the Lumpkin County Detention Center after posting bond.