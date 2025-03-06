Lumpkin County altercation sparks police pursuit; suspect in custody

article

The backstory:

On Tuesday night, a violent altercation unfolded in the southern part of Lumpkin County, leading to a police pursuit and subsequent arrest. According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at a residence where two men were involved in a confrontation. During the altercation, one man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital. Fortunately, he was later released, indicating that his injuries were not life-threatening.

What we know:

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 44-year-old William Randall Crawford. Following the incident, Crawford fled the scene, prompting law enforcement to issue a "be on the lookout" alert. The Georgia State Patrol, in collaboration with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, located Crawford and initiated a pursuit. The chase concluded when Pickens County deputies employed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to stop Crawford's vehicle. He was subsequently taken into custody and is currently being held at the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

While the immediate events leading to Crawford's arrest have been detailed, authorities have stated that the investigation is still ongoing. As such, additional details regarding the motive behind the altercation, the relationship between the individuals involved, and any potential charges against Crawford have yet to be disclosed. Authorities have indicated that more information will be released as the investigation progresses.