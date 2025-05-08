Lucky seat lottery, student tickets for 'SHUCKED' at Fox Theatre

article

The Brief Shucked will play a one-week engagement at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre from May 20–25, with both lottery and student rush ticket options available. A digital ticket lottery through Lucky Seat offers $39.50 tickets, with entries open May 9–16 and winners notified on May 16. College students can purchase $35 Student Rush Tickets with valid ID at the box office two hours before each performance, subject to availability.



Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced special lottery and student rush ticket opportunities for the upcoming one-week engagement of Shucked at the Fox Theatre, running May 20–25.

What we know:

Theatergoers feeling lucky can enter a digital ticket lottery through Lucky Seat for a chance to purchase a limited number of tickets priced at $39.50. The lottery opens at noon on May 9, and closes at 9:30 a.m. on May 16. Winners will be notified via email starting at 10 a.m. on May 16. A Lucky Seat account is required to participate, and winners will have a limited window to purchase up to two tickets. Tickets may include partial-view seating and will be available for pickup at the box office two hours before showtime.

In addition, college students can access $35 Student Rush Tickets by presenting valid student ID at the Fox Theatre box office two hours before each performance. Tickets are subject to availability and limited to two per student ID.

Shucked will run from May 20 through May 25, with evening and matinee performances throughout the week. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy features a book by Robert Horn, music by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by Jack O’Brien.

What you can do:

For showtimes, ticket information, and lottery details, visit foxtheatre.org/shucked.