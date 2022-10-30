Lucky fisherman reels in biggest catfish in lake history, reports say

article

One lucky fisherman may have caught the biggest blue catfish known in West Point Lake, according to the LaGrange Daily News.

Jerrimie Tolbert of Carrollton somehow managed to reel in a massive 61-pound blue catfish during a friendly camping trip on Oct. 22.

The publication reported that it took Tolbert and his friends nearly 10 minutes to reel in the whopper, damaging his rod and net in the process.

The group said they're still waiting for the fish to be certified with witnesses before he can hold the official lake record. His big blue would beat the last record by 7 pounds, according to Georgia's Department of Natural Resources.

What a catch!