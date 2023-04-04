Lori Vallow murder trial day 2: Jury selection continues

Jury selection resumed Tuesday in the trial of the so-called "Doomsday mom" charged in the murders of her two children.

Prosecutors charged Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and big sister Tylee Ryan, who was last seen a few days before her 17th birthday in 2019. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

A look at Lori Vallow via Zoom from a remote courtroom inside the Ada County courthouse on Monday showed her sitting between her two lawyers watching the jury selection process intently.

On Monday, 17 potential jurors were selected, and another two dozen will be chosen Tuesday. The goal is to have 12 jurors and six alternates for the trial by Thursday, meaning opening arguments could begin Friday.

The entire trial could last eight weeks. There are no cameras allowed inside the courtroom during the trial.

The investigation garnered worldwide attention and was closely followed in the rural eastern Idaho community where the bodies of the children were found buried in Chad Daybell’s yard. As a result, Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce moved the trial more than 200 miles east to the city of Boise.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, but only Vallow Daybell’s trial begins Monday. The cases have been severed, and Chad Daybell’s trial is still months away. Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.