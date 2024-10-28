Armed carjacking leads to high-speed chase in Coweta County: 1 in custody, 1 on the run

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Coweta County deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers saturate the area of Highway 34 and Lora Smith Road in Newnan on Oct. 28, 2024. (FOX 5)

One of the two people suspected in an armed carjacking is in custody after a high-speed chase through Coweta County ended along Lora Smith Road on Monday afternoon. According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the victim called 911 to report that her vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint by two men along Hyde Circle.

Deputies spotted the same vehicle along Georgia Highway 34 and attempted to pull it over. However, the driver did not stop and instead led them on a high-speed pursuit. Deputies performed a P.I.T. maneuver, causing the vehicle to crash along Lora Smith Road just south of Lovely Lane.

The two occupants fled on foot into the woods. Deputies, assisted by a Georgia State Patrol trooper, swarmed the neighborhood in an attempt to apprehend the pair. The sheriff's office's K-9 and drone units were employed to track one of the suspects, believed to be a juvenile, who was taken into custody in the woods.

The second suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored shorts, and light-colored shoes. Photos of that man have been released by deputies.

Coweta County deputies are searching for this man accused in an armed carjacking on Oct. 28, 2024. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies reported that two handguns were found at the scene.

During the incident, the campuses of Arnall Middle School and White Oak Elementary School were placed on lockdown. Residents in the area are being asked to keep their doors and windows locked and to call 911 immediately if they see anyone suspicious.

