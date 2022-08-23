Atlanta officer, K-9 hospitalized from crash while responding to airport, officials say

article

An officer and police K-9 were hospitalized after a crash on Tuesday afternoon in East Point.

Officials didn't consider the officer's injuries to be life-threatening at the scene. The K-9 was evaluated at an animal hospital, and its condition is unknown.

An Atlanta Police Department K-9 unit was driving in an unmarked car on Loop Road, responding to the airport where police arrested a suspect in a deadly Midtown shooting.

Georgia State Patrol investigators said that the car was moving at a high rate of speed on a wet road when the car crashed. The patrol vehicle swerved onto the right shoulder and struck a concrete curb and large tree.

The car had extensive damage, requiring the officer to be extricated.

Georgia State Patrol said the officer, Euclid Alphonso Levine, was taken to Grady Hospital. The officer's K9 partner was transported to an animal hospital.