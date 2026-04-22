Loganville students win contests promoting safe driving

The Brief Loganville High students won contests promoting teen driving safety. Group earned $2,000 for a social media video about responsible driving. Students say peer-to-peer messaging helps encourage safer behavior.



A group of students at Loganville High School is being recognized after winning multiple contests focused on teen driving safety.

What we know:

Five students earned a $2,000 prize for their winning social media video in a national safe driving campaign, highlighting the importance of responsible behavior behind the wheel.

The project was created as part of their audio and visual technology class and aimed at encouraging teens to avoid distractions like using their phones while driving.

Students say the message resonates more when it comes from peers, emphasizing the importance of connection and influence among young drivers.