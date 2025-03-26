Loganville police looking for men who broke into store, stole smoking products

Police are searching for several thieves who smashed their way into a gas station over the weekend and stole smoking products.

According to authorities, the thieves were driving a stolen Kia during the break-in. Surveillance footage captured the incident, showing the men forcefully entering the store before making off with the stolen goods.

Loganville police are asking anyone with information about the burglary to come forward. If you have any details, you are urged to contact the Loganville Police Department.