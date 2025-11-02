Loganville man charged with child exploitation following GBI task force investigation

article

The Brief Steven Wayne Ginn of Loganville was charged with six counts of child sexual exploitation. GBI task force tipped off Walton County investigators after child abuse material was uploaded online. Deputies seized electronic devices during two searches that uncovered additional evidence.



A Loganville man has been arrested and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of children following a joint investigation involving the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators said they identified 41-year-old Steven Wayne Ginn as a suspect after receiving information in October from the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to the internet.

On Oct. 30, deputies arrested Ginn on a probation violation warrant. A search of his home uncovered several electronic devices believed to contain evidence, according to the sheriff’s office. A second warrant led to the recovery of additional materials after investigators examined the seized devices.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.

"The Walton County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting children and bringing those who exploit them to justice," the agency said in a statement. "Walton County will not tolerate sexual predators in our community."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not detailed what specific materials were found on Ginn’s devices or how they were discovered online.

Authorities have not said whether additional suspects or victims have been identified in connection with the case.

It’s unclear if a bond hearing has been scheduled.

What's next:

Ginn is being held on the six felony counts as the case continues.