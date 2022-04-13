4 Loganville High School students charged with holding teen in bathroom closet

article

Four Loganville High School students are facing felony charges after police say they held a fellow student in a bathroom closet, harassing them for a "prolonged period of time."

The Loganville Police Department say the victim was held on two separate occasions, one on March 13 and the other eight days later. The victim told school resource officers the teens sprayed them with liquid cleaning products and was "subjected to harassing comments of a homophobic nature."

A 17-year-old will be charged as an adult with one count of false imprisonment. Two other teens face the same charges as juveniles. In addition, a 16-year-old was charged with simple battery and reckless conduct, and a 14-year-old was charged with being party to the crime of reckless conduct.

Charges were also filed against another 14-year-old for two counts of being party to the crime of false imprisonment and one count of being party to the crime of reckless conduct.

The names of the teens have not been released.

A statement from the Walton County School District was not immediately available.