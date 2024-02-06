Police locate grandparents of toddler found wandering alone in Loganville

Update: Loganville police say they have been in contact with a grandparent of the little girl, and she is back with her family. The previous story is below.

Loganville police are asking the public for help identifying a young girl found walking alone near GA Highway 81.

Officials with the Loganville Police Department shared photos of the girl on Facebook.

According to police, patrol officers found the girl wandering by herself around 11 a.m. on Monday in the road of Lawrenceville Highway on the area of GA Hwy 81 Spur.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Loganville Police Department)

Investigators believe the girl is around 2 or 3 years old and may be named Shanti.

According to officials, the girl is believed to have gotten out of the house on her own.

If you have any information about who the girl is or who her parents are, call the Loganville Police Department at (770) 464-0310.