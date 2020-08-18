Loeffler courts conservative women in push for U.S. Senate

With just 11 weeks until Election Day, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler made a push Tuesday to earn the support of conservative women.

Loeffler is one of 21 candidates in the November special election to replace retired Sen. Johnny Isakson, including her biggest political rival and fellow Republican, Congressman Doug Collins.

During an event at a Buckhead art gallery, Loeffler, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and State Rep. Jodi Lott announced the creation of the "Women for Kelly Coalition."

"Talk to your friends. Tell them how wonderful she is," Kemp told the crowd of about 70 supporters.

Loeffler said she cares about the same issues as other Republican women.

"Religious liberty, the freedom of expression, the Second Amendment--these are all things that women care about--safety, security and opportunity for them, their families and their community," explained Loeffler.

Republican strategist Brian Robinson, the founder of Robinson Republic, said the coalition is similar to other "get out the vote" efforts by campaigns.

"It's building a network where Marjorie calls Eleanor and says, 'Get your family out to vote.' That's what this is about and it's about getting voters energized, engaged, and getting them a reason to identify with this candidate," said Robinson.

According to numbers from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, 53% of the state's active voters are women. Only 46% are men.

"Doug Collins isn't going to cede the ground of Republican women to Kelly Loeffler just because she's a woman," Robinson explained. "He's going to go out there and he's going to fight for those votes and so she has got to identify them and make a case to them about why it's important to have a Republican woman in the U.S. Senate."

The special election is scheduled for November 3 and only two candidates will move on to a likely December runoff.

