Lockdown lifted after anonymous threat to Douglas County high school

A lockdown on a Douglasville high school has been lifted following an anonymous threat to the school Wednesday.

Douglasville police say that the anonymous threat was made over the phone against Douglas County High School.

The threat led officials to put the school on precautionary lockdown while officers performed a security sweep on the school.

After the sweep was made, the lockdown was lifted and the school resumed normal operations.

Officials have not yet released the nature of the threat or whether they have identified any potential suspects.