Local veteran receives free truck from Hawks, bank and auto company

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The Brief Army veteran Jared Callaway surprised with a payment-free vehicle at Hawks game. Gift includes one year of financial mentoring through veteran support program. Callaway served in Iraq and Afghanistan and continues to support veterans locally.



A retired U.S. Army sergeant first class got the surprise of a lifetime during an Atlanta Hawks game — a brand-new vehicle, completely paid for.

What we know:

Jared Callaway was honored during the team’s "Crowning Courage" Military Appreciation Night, where Military Warriors Support Foundation partnered with Chase Auto, Lithia & Driveway and Wade Ford to present him with a payment-free car. The gift is designed to give Callaway and his family reliable transportation and greater access to work, healthcare and daily needs.

The surprise is part of the foundation’s Transportation4Heroes program, which has awarded more than 200 vehicles to veterans nationwide since 2007. Along with the vehicle, Callaway will receive a year of financial and family mentoring — a program credited with helping participants pay off more than $29 million in debt.

Callaway picked up the truck the next day at Wade Ford in Smyrna.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Courtesy of Lithia & Driveway

Dig deeper:

Callaway’s path to service began after the September 11 attacks and was shaped by a family legacy of military service. He joined the Georgia Army National Guard at 17 and later deployed to Iraq, where he provided security during the country’s first democratic election and supported humanitarian missions. He also served in Afghanistan as a squad leader and mentor to Afghan security forces.

After returning home, Callaway continued serving in the Active Guard Reserve before medically retiring in 2018. Today, he remains active in the veteran community, working with organizations like the Warrior Alliance and Emory Healthcare’s Veterans Program. He also serves on the Barrow County School Board, advocating for students with disabilities and supporting those dealing with PTSD.

Team officials say the moment highlights a broader commitment to honoring those who have served.

"Military appreciation is about more than a single moment but about the Hawks' ongoing commitment to supporting our veterans and their families in meaningful ways," said Andrew Saltzman, the Hawks’ president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer.

Callaway’s wife, also a veteran, and their three children were part of the special moment — one that organizers say is meant to make a lasting impact far beyond the court.