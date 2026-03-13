Hawks, Crown Royal honor military at 10th Crowning Courage event

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of Atlanta Hawks

The Brief Hawks and Crown Royal hosted the 10th annual "Crowning Courage" military appreciation event. More than 130 veterans and active-duty service members attended with donated premium seats. Program has honored more than 1,200 service members since launching in 2016.



The Atlanta Hawks and Crown Royal marked a decade of honoring military service members Thursday night during the team’s 10th annual "Crowning Courage" event at State Farm Arena.

More than 130 veterans and active-duty service members attended the game as special guests after Hawks season ticket members and team partners donated their premium courtside and club-level seats. The Hawks defeated the Brooklyn Nets during the celebration.

As part of the tribute, Crown Royal surprised the attending service members with personalized gifts delivered directly to their seats.

Before the game, members of the Army Color Guard presented the colors, while United States Navy and Marine Corps veterans and recording artist Dave Bray USA performed the National Anthem. During halftime, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team performed an exhibition drill.

"Crown Royal is proud to celebrate a decade of partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, a collaboration that allows us to champion the generous spirit of the military heroes who give so much to our country," said James Valdes, Director, Crown Royal. "We’re proud to stand with the Hawks and the Atlanta community in celebrating those whose courage and selflessness inspire us all."

During the game, the team also highlighted former U.S. Army service member Clayton Still, who rescued an injured person following a gas explosion near the arena after attending a Hawks game last November.

"I never expected recognition for doing something that, in my heart, just felt like the right thing to do. In moments like that you’re not thinking about credit, you’re thinking about helping someone who needs it," said Still. "To be honored by the Atlanta Hawks and Crown Royal is incredibly humbling. I’ve spent so many nights in that arena simply as a fan who loves the game, so to have the organization reach out, share my story, and recognize that moment means more to me than I can truly put into words."

Fans 21 and older also participated in Crown Royal’s Purple Bag Project, assembling care packages filled with essential items for active-duty service members overseas.

Since the program began in 2016, the Hawks and Crown Royal say more than 1,200 military personnel have been honored through the annual Crowning Courage event.