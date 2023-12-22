Local restaurant continues tradition of hospital meal deliveries

If you thought Santa’s reindeer formed an efficient team at Christmas, just wait until you see what the team at Copeland’s of New Orleans is accomplishing this weekend!

For the 15th year, Copeland’s of New Orleans will donate Christmas Eve meals to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta through the CURE Childhood Cancer Open Arms Meal Program. More than 200 holiday dinners will be prepared and delivered to both the Scottish Rite and Egleston campuses, to be enjoyed by families and staffers who will spend Christmas in the childhood cancer wards.

Back in 2021, we spent a morning with Copeland’s team members as they cooked the meals — including turkey, dressing, sides and desserts — and chatted with restaurant CEO Bill Goudey about why the effort is such a priority for Copeland’s.

"It’s important to be involved in the community, to give back as a business. It can’t be a one-way deal," said Goudey. "So, we try to involve ourselves in as many ways as possible."

In fact, we had such a good time during that previous visit that we decided to do it again — click the video player in this article to check out our second morning with the hard-working Christmas elves at Copeland’s of New Orleans!

The Cumberland restaurant is located at 3101 Cobb Parkway Suite 220 and the Kennesaw restaurant is at 1142 Barrett Parkway Northwest — click here for more information on both locations.