Local non-profit delivers Thanksgiving meals to officers in Cobb County

The Brief The nonprofit, Blue Thanksgiving, delivered meals to on-duty officers across Cobb County and the surrounding area. More than 400 meals were delivered to every police precinct in Cobb County as well as the sheriff's office and 911 center. Blue Thanksgiving was started by Kim and Doug Hill to show their support and appreciation to law enforcement.



Hundreds of law enforcement officers working on this holiday got a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

The backstory:

In 2013 Kim Peace Hill and her husband Doug delivered a Thanksgiving treat to their local police department.

"It started out as an act of kindness," said Kim Peace Hill.

Over the years, they started feeding more and more officers who were at work on the holiday instead of being with their families. This year, their nonprofit, Blue Thanksgiving, delivered more than 400 meals.

"It's police departments, the sheriff's office in Cobb County, deputies. It's a huge undertaking but we have a lot of volunteers," said Kim.

Those volunteers help prepare the meals, pack them and deliver them.

Local perspective:

Retired Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox is one of the volunteers.

"Just trying to make their day a little bit happier, a little bit brighter," said Chief Cox.

He's worked on plenty of holidays and knows how hard it can be.

"When I was a beat officer I started the shift with a fight, handled a homicide, a suicide and then a SWAT call, and then another fight at a homeless camp all by the end of the shift and never had a chance to take a meal break," said Chief Cox.

On a day like that, he knows a little bit of kindness goes a long way.

"Hopefully, by us providing a meal for the officers at the precincts, they'll get something to eat and maybe be able to take a moment and have a bright side to their day," said Chief Cox.

That's the goal of all the volunteers who want to show their appreciation to those who protect and serve us throughout the year.

"The gratitude we get in return from these officers and deputies is amazing. It's a great feeling," said Kim.