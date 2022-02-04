Georgia group celebrates Lunar New Year with traditional dance performances

The Lunar New Year is underway, which is a big holiday for those in Asian communities.

In Chinese culture, the traditional lion and dragon dance is a part of the celebration.

FOX 5 caught up with one local group called Sang Ahn Duong that practices and performs the dance.

"It's usually just to start the new year," said member Kenn Ho. "Bring in all the good luck and prosperity and get rid of all the bad omens. Just start off fresh."

Ho and other members practice weekly during the year, leading up to the Lunar New Year, which falls in late January or February.

The group explains the choreography is steeped in tradition.

The lion will eat lettuce and spit it back up, and give it to the audience. This symbolizes giving the audience wealth and prosperity.

"When you see a lion performing or a dragon, they do things in groups of three. Bowing to the left, bowing to the right, bowing to the middle. Or even when they go to eat the orange of the lettuce, they check three sides. If you see a lion in the wild, they're not going to go immediately and go eat it. They're going to test it first to make sure it's safe," Thomas Yung, a member of the group.

The energetic, loud and colorful dance never fails to attract a crowd, and the members of the group said all the hard work pays off when they can show off.

"As a dancer, the best part is to see their reaction. When you go up and dance to them, and see their reaction, it's just so fulfilling," Alan Thao, a member of the group.

However, the dancers said this is about so much more than just pleasing a crowd.

They said it's a chance to learn about and embrace their identities and share them with others.

"My parents always say it's good to learn your roots and this was the best way for me to learn my roots," said Brian Nguyen.

Anyone is welcome to come to the group's practice and learn more about the dance.

Members said they see it as a chance to pass on their knowledge to those who come after them.

"We are more welcome to each new people to keep it going. Once we get older, our bones won't work anymore, so we might as well start teaching the younger generation," Ho said.

The group has several performances throughout the weekend.

