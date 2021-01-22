Local cookie company expands with Smyrna bakeshop

It’s a day the Good Day Atlanta team will never forget — a gourmet delivery from a cookie-shop-on-wheels, sweetening up a June 2019 morning at the FOX 5 Studios. And now that Not As Famous Cookie Co. has expanded its business with a brick-and-mortar bakery, we decided to "return the favor" (in other words, eat more cookies!) and pay a visit to their new shop in Smyrna!

The Not As Famous Cookie Co. bakeshop just opened at 1080 Windy Hill Road SE, Suite 300, in Smyrna — and continues owner Ashley Carlton’s mission of honoring his father Ronald’s passion for cookies.

"I grew up with my father actually having these amazing recipes and so, kind of just seeing that for years, I really wanted to make sure I started a cookie business … something I knew he always wanted to do," Carlton told us during his Good Day Atlanta visit in 2019.

Carlton first moved to Atlanta in 2008 with plans to open his cookie business, but the economic downturn soured his sweet plans for a few years. Finally, in 2015, Carlton and his family decided to take the leap of faith into being business owners — and to do it on four wheels.

"That was an easier way to get in rather than just start a full brick-and mortar, so me and my wife decided to go ahead and … start the cookie truck."

Advertisement

Over the next few years, the Not As Famous Cookie Co. truck gained a loyal following around metro Atlanta — including many celebrities filming projects here, from the late Chadwick Boseman to Jack Black and Mike Epps. The truck’s frequent appearances at local events and festivals also raised Cartlon’s profile, leading to the recent bakeshop grand opening.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Cookie flavors include Carlton’s "classics," like chocolate chip, butter pecan, and oatmeal raisin, and "signature flavors" including apple crisp, birthday cake, cookie butter, and cranberry oatmeal. Carlton says vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

So, hungry yet? Click here for more information on Not As Famous Cookie Co. — and click the video player in this article for a look inside the new bakeshop!

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.