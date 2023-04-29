LL COOL J on tour for 1st time in 30 years and he's coming to Atlanta

article

If you are a fan of old-school hip-hop and you are a fan of LL COOL J, you will want to be at this show.

Live Nation Urban has announced a new touring experience and celebration of Hip-Hop culture called Rock The Bells & Live Nation Urban Presents The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live, which will be headlined by the legendary Hip-Hop icon LL COOL J. This historic tour marks LL COOL J’s first headline arena tour in 30 years.

LL COOL J personally curated the lineup of the tour, which is set to live up to the acronym F.O.R.C.E. The tour will feature collaborative live performances with The Roots, the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip. The show will be a non-stop musical mashup, with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots.

The tour kicks off June 25 in Boston and the Atlanta show will take place on July 4 at State Farm Arena. Tickets start at $69.50 plus tax and fees.

In select cities, the bill will also include a rotating cast of iconic acts, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, and more.

The tour builds off of LL COOL J's amazing performance with The Roots on the GRAMMY Awards earlier this year celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop. The tour promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and celebration of Hip-Hop culture.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee, Kennedy Center® Honoree, and two-time GRAMMY® Award winner LL COOL J has been a Hip-Hop icon for more than three decades. The tour is expected to draw massive crowds and bring together music fans from all generations.