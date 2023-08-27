Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Live updates: Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Tropical Storm Idalia Sunday on path to Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
We're continuing to track the movements of a tropical system near the Gulf of Mexico – named Tropical Depression 10 – that is projected to possibly reach Florida as a tropical storm or hurricane – named Idalia – early this week.

Exactly where the system will ultimately go is still uncertain. Here are live updates on the latest track, cone, watches and warnings issued by the National Hurricane Center.

Live updates

FOX 35 meteorologist Ian Cassette explains the NHC's latest advisory on Tropical Depression 10.

Tracking Depression 10: Latest updates from National Hurricane Center

Here is the latest update on Tropical Depression 10, which headed toward the Gulf of Mexico and possibly to Florida early this week. The National Hurricane Center said it was expected to become a tropical storm -- which would be named Tropical Storm Idalia -- on Sunday.

7:57AM: Tropical Depression 10 is nearing tropical storm intensity, the National Hurricane Center says. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be known as Tropical Storm Idalia.

730AM: Tropical Depression 10 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the NHC said:

  • The tropical system was 30 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico
  • Has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph
  • Currently moving south at 5 mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 1001 mb
"The depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h), and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early Monday. A faster motion toward the north or north-northeast is expected later on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

It is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday, and then a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday, before possibly reaching Florida. 

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning

  • Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel
  • Pinar del Rio Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch

  • Isle of Youth Cuba

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in Florida should monitor the progress of this system.