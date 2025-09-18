LIVE | Secoriea Turner murder: Day 2 of Julian Conley trial underway

Opening statements took place Wednesday in the trial of Julian Jamal Conley, accused of firing an AR-15-style rifle that killed 8-year-old Secoriea Turner on July 4, 2020.

What we know:

Prosecutors told jurors Conley, a suspected gang member, "consciously, intentionally" aimed at Turner’s family’s Jeep as it passed a barricade near the Wendy’s where protests were ongoing after the police killing of Rayshard Brooks. Jurors heard audio of the moment eight bullets struck the vehicle, including Turner’s cries that she had been shot. The state says evidence places Conley at the scene, wearing red.

Defense attorneys countered that witnesses, including Turner’s mother, described the shooter as dressed in black "like a cop" or "like a bounty hunter," not red. Atlanta Police Detective Jason Teague, the prosecution’s first witness, described the tense atmosphere in the days before the shooting, when armed groups blocked streets near the protest site.

Conley, who faces charges of malice murder, felony murder and gang-related offenses, sat in court wearing gray. Turner’s mother attended the proceedings alongside civil attorneys as her family pursues a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta.

The backstory:



Turner was fatally shot while riding in her mother’s Jeep near the burned-out Wendy’s where weeks of protests had followed Rayshard Brooks’ death. Prosecutors allege Conley opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, striking Turner in the head. She died shortly after at a hospital.

Conley was indicted in 2021. His co-defendant, Jerrion McKinney, entered an Alford plea earlier this month and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

What's next:

The trial is being held at the Fulton County Courthouse and is expected to last about two weeks.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Earlier this month, co-defendant Jerrion McKinney entered an Alford plea — a type of guilty plea in which a defendant maintains innocence but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for conviction. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.