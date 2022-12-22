Driver leads police on high-speed chase on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
11
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Driver leads police on high-speed chase on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Police Chases
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - A driver led officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on a dangerous high-speed chase in Hollywood Thursday afternoon. 

The suspect was believed to be armed, and it was reported that two people were in the car. 

The suspect was seen driving at high-rates of speed on the 101 Freeway, weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle hit speeds of 100 mph. 

The driver eventually got off the freeway at Lankershim Blvd. near Universal City. After exiting the freeway, the vehicle appeared to driver under a bridge… causing police and SkyFOX to lose sight of it. 

It is unclear if the driver or vehicle were found. 