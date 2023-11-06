LIVE RESULTS: 2023 municipal elections in Atlanta and Georgia

Voters are casting ballots in local and municipal elections across Georgia Tuesday.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your vote.

Voters in Atlanta will make their choices for the people to fill four open Atlanta school board seats (the candidate for District 1 is running unopposed).

There are also mayor races on the ballots in College Park, Brookhaven, Doraville, Hapeville, Stonecrest, Austell, Lilburn and many other cities.

2023 Municipal Election Results Across Georgia

In East Point, Johns Creek, Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Tucker, Roswell, South Fulton and others, voters will choose council seats. Voters will also decide whether or not to extend the two 1-cent sales taxes in DeKalb County.

Here are some things you need to know before you vote:

Find your sample ballot

Find your voting precinct

Sample ballot for DeKalb County

Sample ballot for Cobb County

Sample ballot for Gwinnett County

Sample ballot for Fulton County

Sample ballot for Cherokee County

Sample ballot for Clayton County

Sample ballot for Forsyth County

Sample ballot for Fayette County

Sample ballot for Paulding County

Sample ballot for Douglas County

Sample ballot for Rockdale County

Voters in Georgia do not need to show registration, but they must bring a valid photo ID, which includes drivers licenses, military IDs, U.S. passport, and state of federal ID. Voters must vote at their designated polling place.

More information about voting in Georgia.

FOX 5 Atlanta will have live coverage of the results Tuesday night on-air and online.

