LIVE RESULTS: 2023 municipal elections in Atlanta and Georgia
ATLANTA - Voters are casting ballots in local and municipal elections across Georgia Tuesday.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your vote.
Voters in Atlanta will make their choices for the people to fill four open Atlanta school board seats (the candidate for District 1 is running unopposed).
There are also mayor races on the ballots in College Park, Brookhaven, Doraville, Hapeville, Stonecrest, Austell, Lilburn and many other cities.
2023 Municipal Election Results Across Georgia
- Atlanta
- Barrow County
- Bartow County
- Carroll County
- Clayton County
- Cobb County
- Coweta County
- DeKalb County
- Douglas County
- Fayette County
- Floyd County
- Forsyth County
- Fulton County
- Gwinnett County
- Heard County
- Henry County
- Newton County
- Paulding County
- Rockdale County
- Spalding County
- Troup County
- Walton County
In East Point, Johns Creek, Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Tucker, Roswell, South Fulton and others, voters will choose council seats. Voters will also decide whether or not to extend the two 1-cent sales taxes in DeKalb County.
Here are some things you need to know before you vote:
Sample ballot for DeKalb County
Sample ballot for Gwinnett County
Sample ballot for Fulton County
Sample ballot for Cherokee County
Sample ballot for Clayton County
Sample ballot for Forsyth County
Sample ballot for Fayette County
Sample ballot for Paulding County
Sample ballot for Douglas County
Sample ballot for Rockdale County
Voters in Georgia do not need to show registration, but they must bring a valid photo ID, which includes drivers licenses, military IDs, U.S. passport, and state of federal ID. Voters must vote at their designated polling place.
More information about voting in Georgia.
