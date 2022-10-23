Popular Halloween festival and parade return to Atlanta

Some people in southeast Atlanta have already kicked off Halloween celebrations with the return of the famous Little Five Points Halloween festival and parade. This was the first time the parade had been celebrated since 2018.

People of all ages dressed up in all sorts of costumes to participate in the fun on Moreland Avenue.

Some parade-goers told FOX 5 Atlanta they were used to coming every year.

The weekend also featured a monster hunt, freak show, pop up artists and food trucks.