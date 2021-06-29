Police searching for gunman in Lithonia shooting, armed robbery

Lithonia police need your help identifying a gunman accused of shooting a 22-year-old man as he walked home from his job earlier in June.

According to police reports, 22-year-old Joshua Miller was shot around 1 a.m. on June 18 in the area of Randall Avenue and Tribble Street in Lithonia.

The bullet hit Miller in the arm and traveled into his stomach, which led to him being hospitalized for life-threatening injuries.

According to Miller's mother, he was on the way home after completing his shift at a local Pizza Hut.

Sarah Miller said her son took a shortcut through a cemetery where a gunman approached and demanded he hand over his phone and wallet.

"He refused and he was shot," Miller's mother said.

Tuesday, Lithonia police shared a photo of a potential suspect. Officials say he was wearing a red hoodie with white letters reading "Warning, I really don't care," green drawstring camouflage pants, dark socks, and white sliders.

Lithonia Police Department

Officers believe the suspect may be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Lithonia Police Department at (770) 482-8947 ext. 126.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.