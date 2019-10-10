Lithonia police officer fired after rape arrest

article

A former Lithonia police officer is no longer with the department following an arrest on rape charges.

The Lithonia Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 News it fired David Wilborn on September 27, the same day he was arrested by DeKalb County Police Department.

According to the police report, Wilborn was on duty and armed with a gun when he raped a woman in Lithonia City Park. The report also indicated that he was wearing a body camera, but it wasn't turned on at the time.

Lithonia police requested the assistance of the Dekalb County Police after the victim reported the sexual assault.

Dekalb Police Special Victims Unit responded and collected evidence along with victim and witness statements. Officer David Wilborn was interviewed by Dekalb detectives and subsequently arrested and charged with rape, aggravated assault, and violation of oath of office.

Lithonia Police Chief Annette Williams says Wilborn joined the department in July 2017.

