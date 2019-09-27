Lithonia police officer arrested, charged with rape

DeKalb County Police confirmed that a Lithonia Police officer was arrested early Friday morning. The alleged incident happened Thursday around 11:20 p.m. at Lithonia City Park. The police report says the Wilborn and the victim do not know each other. It also says a gun was involved.

According to a police spokesperson, Officer David Wilborn was arrested and charged with rape, violation of oath by a public officer, and aggravated assault.

Records show that Wilborn was booked into the DeKalb County Jail around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Lithonia Police Chief Annette Williams tells FOX 5, Wilborn was on duty during the time of the alleged incident, but his body cam was turned off.