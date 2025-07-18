Lithonia man convicted of rape, child molestation in Newton County

article

A Newton County jury on Thursday convicted Solomon Denham of multiple sex crimes involving two children, including rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, and nine counts of child molestation.

What we know:

The victims were under the ages of 14 and 10. According to prosecutors, the abuse occurred over several months in 2020 and was first reported in late 2021. Additional disclosures emerged during the ongoing investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Amber Dally, with support from Deputy Chief Investigator Jill Lumpkin, Victim Advocate Madison Sanders, Trial Assistant Danielle Miller, and Legal Assistant Anna Sugg. The Covington Police Department conducted the investigation and arrest, and the victims received services from A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center.

After the jury delivered its verdict on July 17, the court ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

What they're saying:

"I commend all those involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case," said Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley. "But justice could not have been obtained without the bravery of the survivors of this abuse to come forward and then come into court and testify about the defendant’s actions."

What's next:

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.