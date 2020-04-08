List of churches live streaming Easter Sunday services

In a time when social distancing is the new normal, churches have found a way to bring their congregations back together for Easter Sunday, at least in spirit.

A large number of churches across metro Atlanta are offering live streams of their Easter Sunday services.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta has a full list of online services in the area.

The Buckhead Church has its live stream starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.

First Baptist Church Atlanta has services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Perimeter Church is offering two live streams, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is offering two live streams, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will have a live stream at 9:30 a.m.

North Point Community Church has a live stream at 10 a.m.

Passion City Church is offering two live stream services, one at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m.

The Cathedral of St. Phillip has three live stream opportunities, 6 a.m., 8:45 a.m., and 11:15 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta has a live stream at 11 a.m.

New Covenant Church of Atlanta is offering a Facebook Live at 11 a.m.

Impact Church has a live stream at 10 a.m.

First Baptist Church Alpharetta has two live streams, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.

Mount Paran has live streams at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Marietta First United Methodist Church is offering two streams, 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Elizabeth Baptist Church has three streams, 7:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 12 p.m.

The Refreshing Place Ministries will have a Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

Free Chapel will have streams at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

All Saints’ Episcopal will have a stream at 10 a.m.

The Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception will have a stream at 10 a.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes will have a stream at 10 a.m.

First Congregational Church United Church of Christ will have a stream at 11 a.m.

The dReam Center will have a stream 10:15 a.m., 12 p.m.

Ponce Presbyterian Church is offering a Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.

Christ our Shepherd Lutheran Church will have a Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

Cathedral of Christ the King will have a live stream 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta Belvedere SDA Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.

Ben Hill United Methodist Church is offering a Facebook Live 9:30 a.m.

Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church 11 a.m., 4 p.m.

Berean Christian Church will have live streams the following times: 7:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

Peachtree Christian Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church will have live streams at 7:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m.

The Church of the Apostles will have a live stream at 10:30 a.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will have a live stream at 10 a.m.

Salem Bible Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.

Hope Church is offering a Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

Renaissance Church of Christ will offer a Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.

Victory Church will have four live streams at the following times: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

The Go Church will have three live streams at the following times: 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.

Lutheran Church of the Redeemer will have four live streams at the following times: 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Smyrna Presbyterian Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.

Intown Community Church will have a live stream at 10:30 a.m.

New Covenant Christian Ministries will have a live stream at 11:30 a.m.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.

God’s Vision Ministries a live stream will be available at 10:45 a.m.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.

Bethlehem Church will have a live stream at 10 a.m.

Burnt Hickory Baptist Church 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.

Concord Baptist Church will have a live stream at 10:45 a.m.

First Christian Church Jonesboro will offer a live stream at 10:30 a.m.

First United Methodist Church Lawrenceville will have live streams at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.

Johnson Ferry Baptist Church multiple live streams will be available: 8:30 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 11:15 a.m.

Lifegate Church will have a live stream at 10:30 a.m.

Peachtree Corners Baptist Church will have a live stream at 9:30 a.m.

Redemption Worship Center will have a live stream at 10:30 a.m.

Tabernacle Baptist Church will have a live stream at 10:45 a.m.

Smoke Rise Baptist Church live stream at available at 10:30 a.m.

Grace Community Church live stream at available at 10:30 a.m.

Abiding Grace Lutheran Church live stream at available at 10:30 a.m.

Chattahoochee Baptist Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.

East Cobb Church will have a live stream at 9 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Cleveland will have a live stream at 11 a.m.

Glen Haven Baptist Church will have a live stream at 10:30 a.m.

North Metro Church will have live streams at: 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church will offer a Facebook Live10 a.m.