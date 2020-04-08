List of churches live streaming Easter Sunday services
In a time when social distancing is the new normal, churches have found a way to bring their congregations back together for Easter Sunday, at least in spirit.
A large number of churches across metro Atlanta are offering live streams of their Easter Sunday services.
The Archdiocese of Atlanta has a full list of online services in the area.
The Buckhead Church has its live stream starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.
First Baptist Church Atlanta has services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Perimeter Church is offering two live streams, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church is offering two live streams, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will have a live stream at 9:30 a.m.
North Point Community Church has a live stream at 10 a.m.
Passion City Church is offering two live stream services, one at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m.
The Cathedral of St. Phillip has three live stream opportunities, 6 a.m., 8:45 a.m., and 11:15 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta has a live stream at 11 a.m.
New Covenant Church of Atlanta is offering a Facebook Live at 11 a.m.
Impact Church has a live stream at 10 a.m.
First Baptist Church Alpharetta has two live streams, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.
Mount Paran has live streams at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Marietta First United Methodist Church is offering two streams, 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Elizabeth Baptist Church has three streams, 7:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 12 p.m.
The Refreshing Place Ministries will have a Facebook Live at 10 a.m.
Free Chapel will have streams at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
All Saints’ Episcopal will have a stream at 10 a.m.
The Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception will have a stream at 10 a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes will have a stream at 10 a.m.
First Congregational Church United Church of Christ will have a stream at 11 a.m.
The dReam Center will have a stream 10:15 a.m., 12 p.m.
Ponce Presbyterian Church is offering a Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.
Christ our Shepherd Lutheran Church will have a Facebook Live at 10 a.m.
Cathedral of Christ the King will have a live stream 10:30 a.m.
Atlanta Belvedere SDA Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.
Ben Hill United Methodist Church is offering a Facebook Live 9:30 a.m.
Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church 11 a.m., 4 p.m.
Berean Christian Church will have live streams the following times: 7:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.
Peachtree Christian Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.
Beulah Missionary Baptist Church will have live streams at 7:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m.
The Church of the Apostles will have a live stream at 10:30 a.m.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will have a live stream at 10 a.m.
Salem Bible Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.
Hope Church is offering a Facebook Live at 10 a.m.
Renaissance Church of Christ will offer a Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.
Victory Church will have four live streams at the following times: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m.
The Go Church will have three live streams at the following times: 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer will have four live streams at the following times: 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Smyrna Presbyterian Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.
Intown Community Church will have a live stream at 10:30 a.m.
New Covenant Christian Ministries will have a live stream at 11:30 a.m.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.
God’s Vision Ministries a live stream will be available at 10:45 a.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.
Bethlehem Church will have a live stream at 10 a.m.
Burnt Hickory Baptist Church 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.
Concord Baptist Church will have a live stream at 10:45 a.m.
First Christian Church Jonesboro will offer a live stream at 10:30 a.m.
First United Methodist Church Lawrenceville will have live streams at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.
Johnson Ferry Baptist Church multiple live streams will be available: 8:30 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 11:15 a.m.
Lifegate Church will have a live stream at 10:30 a.m.
Peachtree Corners Baptist Church will have a live stream at 9:30 a.m.
Redemption Worship Center will have a live stream at 10:30 a.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church will have a live stream at 10:45 a.m.
Smoke Rise Baptist Church live stream at available at 10:30 a.m.
Grace Community Church live stream at available at 10:30 a.m.
Abiding Grace Lutheran Church live stream at available at 10:30 a.m.
Chattahoochee Baptist Church will have a live stream at 11 a.m.
East Cobb Church will have a live stream at 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Cleveland will have a live stream at 11 a.m.
Glen Haven Baptist Church will have a live stream at 10:30 a.m.
North Metro Church will have live streams at: 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church will offer a Facebook Live10 a.m.