Georgia housewife charged with plotting husband's murder calls life 'tough': report

A Georgia housewife who is charged with conspiring with her Bahamian lover to try to snuff out her wealthy insurance executive husband said it's been difficult since she was arrested for the alleged plot.

"It's been really tough," Lindsay Shiver, 36, who was wearing an ankle monitor, told the New York Post after checking in at a local police station in Nassau, Bahamas. "It's been hard. But I can't speak about it."

She was released Wednesday on $100,000 bail after spending 19 days in the notorious Fox Hill prison in Nassau.

The mother of three, her boyfriend, Adrien Bethel, 28, and suspected hit man Faron Newbold Jr., 29, are charged with scheming to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, 38.

Bethel and Newbold were each released on $20,000 bail and must also wear GPS tracking devices.

The Shivers, who are locked in an acrimonious divorce and custody battle over their boys, share a vacation home in the Bahamas.

As a condition of her bail, the former beauty queen has to check in with authorities three times a week.

Lindsay, wearing a Nike hat, gray hoodie and exercise pants, nodded affirmatively when asked if the case against her has been overblown, according to the Post.

"I really can't say too much right now," she added before climbing into her Kia sedan.

As part of her bond package, she can't leave the Bahamas or her leased apartment from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

She has also been barred from contacting her estranged husband or coming within 100 feet of him.

The alleged plot came to light when police investigated a break-in at Grabbers Bar and Grill on Great Guana Cay, where Bethel worked, and uncovered incriminating messages on a suspect's phone.

Before the trio was arrested, Robert Shiver, a former Auburn University football player, confronted Bethel after hiring a private investigator to track his wife's movements, the Post reported.

"Thanks for taking care of my wife," Robert Shiver allegedly told Bethel after the PI snapped photos of the lovers at several different locations.

Robert Shiver filed for divorce on April 5 on grounds of "adulterous conduct." Lindsay Shiver responded by accusing her husband of physical and emotional abuse and demanding sole custody, alimony and child support.

They are squabbling over their $2.5 million mansion in Thomasville, Georgia, use of their private jet and other assets.

On the same day that Lindsay Shiver allegedly sent her Bahamian beau a text that said, "Kill him," she called 911 on her husband at their Georgia home, according to police body camera footage posted to YouTube.

The pair got into a fight on July 16 over who got to use the private jet to fly to the Bahamas. Lindsay Shiver had a getaway planned with her boyfriend while Robert was taking their three boys to their vacation home.

Lindsay Shiver told police that he barred her from using the plane, then pushed her out of the way to retrieve the kids' bags. He denied touching her.

She was arrested five days later in the Bahamas for the alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

Get the latest updates to this story on FoxNews.com