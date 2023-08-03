Former Auburn football player Robert Shiver helped bail out his estranged wife Lindsay Shiver and her alleged accomplices after they were charged with trying to have him killed, according to a local report.

Prosecutors withdrew their objection to the release of Lindsay, 36; her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28; and accused hitman Faron Newbold Jr., 29, after speaking to the target of the alleged plot, the Bahamas Court News reported.

Robert, 38, responded "no comment" when reached by phone.

The trio was arrested July 21 in Abaco, Bahamas, and shipped to Nassau after police uncovered the alleged scheme in WhatsApp messages on the phone of a suspected burglar at Grabbers Bar and Grill on Great Guana Cay, the outlet reported.

They've been held at the Fox Hill Prison, the only detention center in the Bahamas, but may soon be free to enjoy the country's crystal blue waters again.

Lindsay is expected to be freed on $100,000 bail, but must wear an ankle monitor and remain in the tourist destination, where she and her husband regularly vacation at their home with their three sons.

Bethel and Newbold were each granted $20,000 bail and will also have to wear an ankle tracking device. The trio will have to sign in three times a week at the Marsh Harbour Police Station.

The accused will continue to be detained until the court approves their sureties.

The former football player, who spent one season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2009, and his beauty pageant wife were in the midst of a vicious divorce.

The pair were squabbling over custody of their children; the $2.5 million mansion in Thomasville, Georgia, they were both living in; and use of their private jet, according to court papers obtained by Fox News Digital.

Robert filed for divorce in April on grounds of "adulterous conduct." Lindsay had allegedly started an affair with Bethel while at their vacation home in the Caribbean, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

She denied having an illicit liaison while the pair were still together and accused Robert of physical and mental abuse.

The Alabama beauty queen was scheduled to be deposed in their divorce on July 18 shortly before her arrest — but the hearing was pushed back to Oct. 31, court records show.

Lindsay is a stay-at-home mom, while Robert appears to work in business.

His father, Allen Shiver, served as CEO of Flowers Foods for four decades before stepping down in 2019 from the bakery company that's reportedly worth more than $5 billion.

