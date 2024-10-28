Limo driver hit with bullet fragment while picking up passenger in Midtown
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman who fired shots and sent bullet fragments into a limo driver's face in Midtown.
Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on 10th Street and Howell Mill Road.
According to investigators, the driver was picking up a passenger when someone started shooting.
Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.
Police have not identified a suspect or determined what led up to the shooting.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.