Decatur woman celebrates 103rd birthday: 'God has been good'

The Brief Lilian Kemp Taylor rang in turning 103 with a party fit for her nickname, which is "Diva," at Beuluah Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday. Her favorite things to do is watch TV and keep up with the latest fashion trends. Taylor still lives by herself and credits God with making her life so blessed.



A DeKalb County woman celebrated a major milestone this weekend: her 103rd birthday.

Lilian Kemp Taylor rang in turning 103 with a party fit for her nickname, which is "Diva," at Beuluah Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday.

What we know:

Taylor was born on May 5, 1922. She was married for more than 40 years to Robert Lee Taylor. She moved from Atlanta to Decatur in 1987 and joined Beuluah Missionary the following year.

Taylor spent more than 30 years working in admissions for healthcare facilities. Before that, she worked at the Atlanta Army Depot and saw to running her family's gas station while keeping her home in order.

The DeKalb County woman loves her family and still babysits her 2-year-old great-granddaughters, Rylee and Amirah.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lillian Kemp Taylor celebrated turning 103 at her church on Sunday. (FOX 5)

Her favorite thing to do is watch TV and keep up with the latest fashion trends.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she would drive herself to church and even sang in the choir each first Sunday.

"Sister Lillian Taylor is a vibrant member of our church, and I mean vibrant," Senior Pastor Jerry D. Black said. "In all seriousness, God is worthy to be praised for many reasons, and the 103 rd Birthday of Sister Taylor is certainly one of them."

What they're saying:

Speaking to FOX 5, Taylor said she was overjoyed to celebrate the day with her family and church community.

"I love them all," she said. "We're all part of each other's lives here."

She said she prided herself on her independence at her age.

"I live alone, I do my own cooking for my breakfast and whathaveyou," she said. "God has been good for me. That's all I can say."

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday, Mrs. Taylor!