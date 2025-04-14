Lilburn man charged with threatening to kill Tulsi Gabbard, her family

article

The Brief A Lilburn man is in custody accused of threatening to kill Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her family. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Aliakbar Mohammad Amin sent multiple text messages that included threats toward Gabbard and her husband. Agents say they found a firearm during a search of Amin's home.



Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Georgia man accused of threatening to hurt Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her family.

Aliakbar Mohammad Amin is facing a federal charge of transmitting interstate threats.

What we know:

According to documents presented in court, Amin allegedly sent multiple text messages that included threats to Gabbard and her husband between March 29 and April 1, 2025.

"You and your family are going to die soon," Amin allegedly wrote. "I will personally do the job if necessary."

"Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time," another threat reportedly read.

While investigating, agents say they found other threats on social media - including images reportedly showing firearms pointed at pictures of Gabbard and her husband.

When agents searched the 24-year-old's Lilburn home, they say they found a firearm.

What they're saying:

"Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse," said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. "Our Office, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, will vigorously prosecute individuals who commit these acts of violence."

"The FBI sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense. We will employ every investigative tool and resource available to identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "Let this arrest serve as a clear warning: if you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught, and you will go to prison."

What's next:

Amin was charged on April 11 and was ordered to be detained until his trial.

The case remains under investigation.