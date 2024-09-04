Lil Kim, Durand Bernarr to headline AIDS Walk Atlanta
ATLANTA - Rapper Lil' Kim and singer Durand Bernarr are set to headline this year's AIDS Walk Atlanta, which will take place on Sept. 28 at Piedmont Park.
The event will feature a 5K walk and a music festival, bringing the community together for a day of awareness and support.
Participants can register online for $25, with proceeds going toward AIDS advocacy and support services.
The annual event aims to raise funds and awareness for those affected by HIV/AIDS in the Atlanta area.