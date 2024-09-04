Expand / Collapse search

Lil Kim, Durand Bernarr to headline AIDS Walk Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024
Atlanta
Rapper Lil Kim and Durand Bernarr have announced they will co-host the annual Aids Walk Atlanta later this month.

ATLANTA - Rapper Lil' Kim and singer Durand Bernarr are set to headline this year's AIDS Walk Atlanta, which will take place on Sept. 28 at Piedmont Park. 

The event will feature a 5K walk and a music festival, bringing the community together for a day of awareness and support.

Participants can register online for $25, with proceeds going toward AIDS advocacy and support services. 

The annual event aims to raise funds and awareness for those affected by HIV/AIDS in the Atlanta area.