Lil Kim, Durand Bernarr to headline AIDS Walk Atlanta

Rapper Lil' Kim and singer Durand Bernarr are set to headline this year's AIDS Walk Atlanta, which will take place on Sept. 28 at Piedmont Park.

The event will feature a 5K walk and a music festival, bringing the community together for a day of awareness and support.

Participants can register online for $25, with proceeds going toward AIDS advocacy and support services.

The annual event aims to raise funds and awareness for those affected by HIV/AIDS in the Atlanta area.