Light rain, wintry mix possible in North Georgia Sunday

The Brief Light rain and chilly temperatures move in Sunday, with a wintry mix possible in far North Georgia. Sunday rainfall totals stay low, generally under a quarter-inch. A stronger system arrives Monday night into Tuesday with 1–3 inches of rain possible.



North Georgia is in for a damp and chilly Sunday as clouds thicken and light rain spreads into the region.

Rainy Sunday around metro Atlanta

What they're saying:

"We stay dry through most of the evening tonight as that cloud cover continues to intensify," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Laurann Robinson. "Overnight is where we’re going to start to see those showers move in, and the far northern counties could even see some light rain showers — maybe some flurries or a wintry mix up in the high country to the north."

On Sunday, on-and-off showers are expected through the late morning and early afternoon as a frontal boundary moves through.

"That’s where we’re going to see some of that heavier rainfall," Robinson said. "By around dinner time, most of the rain is exiting to the southeast. We’ll be dry in Atlanta by tomorrow dinner, but it’s still going to be gloomy and cloudy out there."

Rain totals Sunday will be low — generally under a quarter-inch, with a few isolated spots near a half-inch. Temperatures will stay chilly, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Heavier rain returns Tuesday

What's next:

While Sunday’s rain will be light and scattered, Robinson warns a stronger system will move in late Monday into Tuesday.

"During those overnight hours while you’re sleeping, you’re going to get some heavy rainfall," she said. "Some areas could see up to one to two, maybe three inches of rain by the time it’s all said and done Tuesday afternoon."