‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’: How the Black National Anthem is tied to Atlanta

The Black National Anthem, a song that inspires hope and the pursuit of liberty, has a unique tie to a Historically Black College and University in Atlanta.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" has a rich history, whether the notes are played on the ivories or each word expressed gleefully in song.

When was the Black National Anthem written?

The song was written 123 years ago and has stood the test of time.

The anthem continues to capture the essence of whence we have come and on the campus of Clark Atlanta University there’s an extra sense of pride.

"When I hear the song, being a proud alumna of this institution, I say once again, ‘There’s goes one of ours," said Gay-Linn E. Gatewood-Jasho, executive director of university history, traditions, and ceremonials at CAU.

Who wrote the Black National Anthem

What some might not know is "Lift Every Voice and Sing" was originally written as a poem by a distinguished alumnus of Clark Atlanta University. James Weldon Johnson graduated in 1894 when it was Atlanta University.

Johnson’s brother J. Rosamond, an "honorary" graduate of then-Atlanta University, composed the music to transform this poem into song.

"Lift Every Voice" was notably performed to honor the 19th President of the United States.

"Remember why James Weldon wrote and why his brother put it to music was to celebrate Abraham Lincoln. We’re talking about the president who was responsible for the emancipation of the negro from being enslaved," said Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George T. French Jr.

"To be able to still have respect for those words, now in 2024, thinking way back then in the 1800s, in the early 1900s, just knowing where our history was at that time, it was actually an honor to even have those type of words brought forth," said Gatewood-Jasho.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" lyrics

Line-by-line, from one stanza to the next, "Lift Every Voice" reminds us to imagine a world where liberty is attainable, even through the struggles of gaining freedom.

Dr. Sharon J. Willis is the chair of the music department of Clark Atlanta University.

Reporter: "Does it bring out emotion for you? Does it bring out a sense of pride for you when you hear the song?"

Willis: "It tells my story."

Willis: "Any time I get to that part of the song, ‘god of our weary ears, god of our silent tears, we weren’t sometimes even able to cry out.’"

Willis: "It also reminds me of those silent tears that when we were working on the plantation you were not allowed to take grieving breaks. If someone dies that you love the work of the plantation continues."

Yet those before us never gave up in the pursuit of freedom, as is poetically demonstrated in the song’s lyrics: "Facing the rising sun our new day begun. Let us march on till victory is won."

"Anyone that has struggled can find hope and life and meaning in lift every voice and sing," Willis said.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" is sung at all major CAU events, including convocations and commencements. It’s also becoming more common to hear it played at major sporting events, including the upcoming Super Bowl game.

This story is part of FOX 5’s celebration of Black History Month in Atlanta.